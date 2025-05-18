Prashant Kishor launches signature campaign in Bihar, faces blockade by local administration at CM’s village

a fresh political move, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor initiated a signature campaign on Sunday in Kalyan Bigha, the native village of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The campaign, aimed at spotlighting pressing issues affecting people across the state, comes as Kishor accuses Bihar CM of failing to fulfill key promises and curbing widespread corruption in government departments.

However, the local administration stopped him from entering the village for a face-to-face interaction with the residents.

Kishor wanted to engage directly with villagers to gauge the impact of Nitish Kumar’s policies, particularly those designed to uplift marginalised communities based on the Caste Census.

He said, “I wanted to see the situation in Kalyan Bigha as it will serve as an indicator of the situation in the rest of Bihar.”

He had a brief interaction with a group of villagers at the border of Kalyan Bigha, who said that the government has failed to pay them the financial assistance and plot of land as promised.

They also complained that they were not able to complete formalities required for land survey and mutation because they could not afford to bribe the officials.

Following the Caste Census report, the Bihar government had approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to over 94 lakh families, with a monthly income Rs 6,000 or less, for entrepreneurship and self-employment. The government had also approved the scheme to provide 3 decimal land to landless Dalit families.

The party will carry out the signature campaign across Bihar for the next three months. Following which, the party leaders will meet the Governor and the Chief Minister of Bihar with a memorandum with signatures of one crore people. They will also stage protests outside the assembly during the next assembly session.

Kishor will start his ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ on Tuesday from Sitabdiara, Bihar, the birthplace of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) with the aim of realising his unfulfilled dream of transforming Bihar through ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution).