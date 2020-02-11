Aam Aadmi Party’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor was among the first to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s performance in the Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday.

Taking it to Twitter, Kishor said, “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India.”

Kishor had dropped Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United after a bitterness erupted between the two leaders over the party’s stance on contentious CAA. Prashant Kishor had questioned the party’s support to the CAA in parliament days after party chief had expressed his reservations on the Act at a party meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also called her Delhi counterpart to congratulate him on his party’s performance in the national capital.

“I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal, people have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

At present, AAP is leading on 60 seats while Congress on 10 seats in the 70 seats Delhi Assembly.

A nail-biting competition is being witnessed at Patparganj constituency where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was trailing behind by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi has now taken a lead.

At present, Sisodia with 54286 votes is 656 votes ahead of Negi who got 53630.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister is leading comfortably on New Delhi seat leaving BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav behind.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray for the keenly watched battle of the national capital. Of them, 79 (12%), were women, up from 66 in the previous assembly elections.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, out of 70 seats, the AAP won 67 and the BJP secured three seats.

