Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee is ‘much better and stable’ and he is also ‘responding to the treatment’, told his son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee through a tweet.

“Yesterday, I had visited my Father In Hospital . With God’s grace & all your good wishes, He is much better & stable than D preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon Thank You,” Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.

The 84-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus and has undergone brain surgery after which his condition went critical. He has been admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi and is on a ventilator in a ‘critical’ condition since then.

A couple of days back, Abhijit Mukherjee had posted an emotional message conveyed by the former President for the nation.

The 96 hour observation period Ends today. My father’s vital parameters continues to remain stable & he is responding to external stimuli & treatment . My father always said ” I Got much more from People of India than I could Give back” . Pls Pray for him,” Abhijit wrote in a tweet.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.