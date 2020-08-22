Former President Pranab Mukherjee is ‘deeply comatose and continues to be on ventilatory support’, said a hospital bulletin on Saturday.

Pranab Mukherjee had undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain about two weeks ago at the Delhi’s Army Hospital.

He was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised, after which he developed complications and underwent brain surgery.

He was on ventilator support right after the surgery.

“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the daily bulletin from Delhi’s Army Hospital read.

On Thursday, the hospital authorities had said, “The respiratory parameters of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilator support.”

The authorities also stated that his vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

On Wednesday, his son Abhijit Mukherjee had said in a tweet, “With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery.”

Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on the occasion of Independence Day had posted an emotional message on twitter.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in the village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she said.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.