Pramod Sawant greets Goans on 35th Goa Statehood Day

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his greetings and best wishes to Goans across the globe on the occasion of 35th Goa Statehood Day.

In his message to the public, Sawant said, “Statehood Day is a memorable day in the glorious history of Goa. It was on this day in 1987 when Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union. May 30th is a result of the struggle by the Goans to protect their identity and thus it has historic importance. With our collective efforts, Goa has made rapid progress. It’s a day to reflect on our achievements and further devise a strategy to achieve our much-desired status of a prosperous and advanced State”.

Sawant further stated, “In spite of being India’s smallest state in terms of geography, Goa’s history is both long and diverse. Goa has achieved remarkable progress over the last few decades, particularly in vital sectors such as education, health care, development, infrastructure, etc. The various developmental projects and programmes that are being initiated and implemented by the State is a clear indication, that Goa is on the move to achieve greater progress.”

Achieving statehood was a long and much-cherished dream of the people of Goa, which was rightfully fulfilled in a democratic manner.

“On this special occasion, let us remember with gratitude all the leaders, intellectuals, and the people of Goa who contributed towards the achievement of Statehood, which is an important milestone in the political history of the State. Let us continue to maintain and foster peace, harmony, co-operation and further strive for the progress and development of the State,” Chief Minister concluded.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also extended greetings on the occasion on Sunday and said “Goa is renowned for its communal harmony. The extraordinary beauty and tranquility of the state, vibrant culture, hospitality of the people, abundant flora and fauna, and rich bio-diversity have contributed to the growth of tourism in the state. Goa is renowned as a top tourist destination in the world. Though the tourism industry suffered in Covid pandemic, it is gradually recovering and I am confident that the tourism industry has a bright future.”

Goa celebrates its Statehood Day annually on May 30.