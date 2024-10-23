Pralhad Joshi launches retail of Bharat Chana Dal Phase– II in Delhi-NCR

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi launched the retail of Bharat Chana Dal Phase– II in Delhi-NCR by flagging off mobile vans of NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar, here on Wednesday.

In Phase- II of Bharat Chana Dal, three lakh tonnes of chana stock from the price stabilisation buffer is being converted to chana dal and chana whole for retail sale to consumers at MRP of Rs 70 per kg and Rs 58 per kg, respectively.

Apart from chana, the government has also expanded the Bharat brand to moong and masoor dals. The Bharat moong dal is retailed at Rs 107 per kg, Bharat moong sabut at Rs 93 per kg and Bharat masoor dal at Rs 89 per kg.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters, Joshi said that the initiative is an affirmation of the Government of India’s commitment to ensuring the availability of essential food to the consumers at affordable prices.

The Minister said that direct interventions through retail sale of basic food items such as rice, atta, dals and onion have also helped in maintaining a stable price regime.

The resumption of Bharat Chana Dal at this time will enhance the supplies to consumers of Delhi-NCR in this festive season, as per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The Centre has taken various policy measures to ensure availability of pulses, it said.

In order to encourage domestic production, the government has raised the MSP of pulses year after year, and also announced the policy to procure tur, urad and masoor without a ceiling for 2024-25 season, the Ministry said.

“During Kharif 2024-25 sowing season, NCCF and NAFED had conducted awareness campaigns, seed distribution and pre-registration of farmers for assured procurement, and the same activities are being continued in upcoming Rabi sowing season. To augment domestic production and facilitate seamless import, the government has allowed duty free import of tur, urad, masur and chana till 31st March, 2025 and Yellow Peas import till 31st December,” it said.

The Ministry said in respect of vegetables, the government had procured 4.7 lakh tonnes onions from the rabi crop for price stabilisation buffer through National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

“The government started the disposal of onions from the buffer from 5th September, 2024 and till date, 1.15 lakh tonnes has been disposed of. NCCF has disposed onions in 77 centres across 21 States and NAFED in 43 centres in 16 states,” it said.