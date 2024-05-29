Prajwal Revanna, wanted in sex abuse case, likely to return to India this week: Reports

JD-S leader and BJP-led NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha seat candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in sexual assault case, is likely to return to India this week, according to media reports.

The grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has reportedly booked flight tickets from Germany to Bengaluru. He is likely to land in India on Friday.

Revanna is wanted in sex abuse cases after a pen drive containing his purported obscene videos went viral.

After videos and photos allegedly showing MP Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women circulated in Karnataka, and a woman filed a case against him, he fled to Germany.

The development comes days after Revanna announced in a video message that he would appear before the SIT on May 31 and fully cooperate in the investigation.

This came after his grandfather Deve Gowda wrote an open letter directed to people vilifying the family over Prajwal’s sex scandal and asked him to surrender.

“At this juncture, I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not a mere appeal, it is a warning that I am issuing,” Deve Gowda had written in the letter.

Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Hassan as an NDA candidate, is at the centre of a brazen sexual scandal involving him in the exploitation of hundreds of women in his constituency.

He left the country on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency.