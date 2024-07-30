Pradhan launches National Apprenticeship and Training Scheme 2.0 Portal in Delhi

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the National Apprenticeship and Training Scheme (NATS) 2.0 Portal in the national capital and disbursed Rs 100 crore stipends to apprentices through the DBT mode.

These apprentices are undergoing training in various sectors such as IT/ITes, manufacturing, automobile, etc. This initiative aligns with the Government’s focus on skilling and employability of youth.

NATS 2.0 portal is expected to be utilized by a large number of beneficiaries to register and apply for apprenticeships.

Additionally, establishments/industries will leverage the portal to manage their vacancies and contracts. Therefore, a significant number of young graduates and diploma holders will be supported in attaining employability skills, accompanied by a guaranteed monthly stipend.

Pradhan, while addressing the gathering, said NATS Portal 2.0 is a significant effort to democratise apprenticeship, bridge skills gap, fulfil youth aspirations and make them future-ready. He said the portal launched today will widen the reach of apprenticeship opportunities and help in matchmaking of candidates and employers.

The Union Education Minister further said this technology-driven age is not only about attaining degrees but also building competencies.

“Our course curriculum should focus on increasing employability skills,” he added.

Pradhan highlighted that this year’s budget also lays great emphasis on boosting skilling and employment. “Our apprenticeship ecosystem should cover diverse and emerging areas,” he added.

The Union Education Minister called upon all stakeholders to chart a comprehensive strategy to harness the country’s demographic dividend.

Pradhan also appealed to all educational institutions and industries to join NATS 2.0 portal.