Power transmission, distribution losses in J&K highest in country: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that at 50 per cent, the transmission and distribution losses in Jammu and Kashmir are among the highest in the country.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Shakti Raj Parihar in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Power Development portfolio, stated that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is being implemented to curb losses and modernise power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted that these losses are significantly higher compared to neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “And until we can control this situation, our current AT&C losses are around 50%. For every rupee worth of electricity we supply, we face a loss of around 50 paisa. We will have to gradually reduce this and bring it in line with the levels of neighbouring states. For this, the RDSS scheme has been implemented,” he said.

The Chief Minister was replying to a starred question about the total funds allocated and utilised under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the member’s constituency. He explained that under RDSS, in addition to smart metering works, funds have been sanctioned for various “Loss Reduction (LR)” works.

These include AB cabling, HVDS, reconductoring, feeder bifurcation, and segregation, depending on district-specific technical requirements.

The funds for works have been sanctioned at the district level rather than for individual constituencies, he added.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the sanctioned cost for LR works in the Doda District is Rs 86.28 crore, with the works awarded in September 2023.

“The funds for these works are being released by the Ministry of Power (MoP) in different tranches based on the progress of the projects. So far, Rs 17 crore has been released in two tranches, both of which have been fully utilised. Funds for the next tranche are being sought as per the norms of the scheme,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the slow progress of RDSS projects, the Chief Minister explained that after the issuance of the sanction order, the package (including Doda district) was tendered for the first time on March 31, 2023. “However, due to a poor response, the tendering process had to be extended three times. Finally, the bid was opened on August 4, 2023, and awarded on September 8, 2023,” he stated.

He further informed that 12.25 per cent progress has been achieved so far, and the works are moving forward at full pace with no delays.

“Going by the current pace, it is expected that the works in Doda district will be completed well within the sunset date of RDSS, which is March 31, 2026,” he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the RDSS Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were formulated in two parts, part A which includes Loss Reduction (LR) works and smart metering projects, and part B, which covers modernisation works.

“The DPRs for both parts were submitted to the Ministry of Power (MoP). However, the sanction has been received only for Part A works,” he said. Regarding Part B, the Chief Minister mentioned that the DPRs are currently at the appraisal stage with the Nodal Agency of MoP.

“Once the Part B DPRs are sanctioned by MoP, the modernisation works will be awarded as per the terms and conditions specified in the sanction order,” he concluded.