Power tariff set to be hiked in J&K

While electricity tariff in neighbouring Punjab has been slashed, consumers in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir are expected to witness a steep hike in their power bills.

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has proposed 17.74% hike in power tariff, while Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has filed a petition for 12.46% hike.

The J&K electricity regulatory authority has put both power tariff petitions in the public domain for objections and suggestions and the entire exercise would be completed by the end of this month and thereafter the Commission will take a final decision on the proposed tariff hike.

Justifying the tariff hike, the JPDCL has proposed an average tariff hike of 17.74% saying that projected revenue billed for financial year 2022-23 at proposed tariff is Rs 2733.65 crore. The proposed tariff would lead to increase in revenue by Rs 411.90 crore, the JPDCL has mentioned in the petition.

As per the existing tariff, the JPDCL charges Rs 1.69 per unit up to 100 units per month, Rs 2.20 per unit for 101 to 200 units per month, Rs 3.30 per unit for 201 to 400 units per month and Rs 3.52 per unit for more than 400 units per month.

However, it has now proposed Rs 2 per unit up to 200 units per month, Rs 4 per unit for 201-400 units per month and Rs 5 per unit for more than 400 units per month.

Moreover, it has proposed hike from Rs 5.50 to Rs 15 as fixed charges per kilowatt.

As far as unmetered connections are concerned, the JPDCL has proposed increase from Rs 99 to Rs 200 per month for power consumption up to ¼ KW; from 325 to Rs 400 for above ¼ KW up to ½ KW per month; from Rs 490 to Rs 600 for above ½ KW up to ¾ KW per month and from Rs 650 to Rs 800 for above ¾ KW up to 1 KW.

As far as non-domestic/commercial consumers are concerned, the JPDCL is presently charging Rs 2.81 per unit up to 100 units per month and Rs 2.97 per unit for 101 to 200 units per month. Now, it has proposed Rs 3.50 per unit up to 200 units per month. Against Rs 4.29 per unit for 201 to 300 units per month and Rs 4.62 per unit for units more than 300 per month, the JPDCL has proposed Rs 5 per unit for units between 201 to 500 per month and Rs 5.10 per unit for more than 500 units per month.

KPDCL has proposed an average tariff hike of Rs 12.46%. The proposed tariff would lead to increase in revenue by Rs 243.60 crore, the petition said.