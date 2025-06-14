Power Minister reviews progress of strategic nuclear project

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal visited the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) on Saturday to review the progress of the nuclear power project being implemented by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy.

The project involves setting up 4 x 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs). Once completed, 50 per cent of the electricity generated will be allocated to the state of Haryana, significantly boosting the state’s energy capacity.

The minister was also apprised of NPCIL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. A total of Rs 75 crore has been spent on community development activities such as the construction of roads, schools, the provision of medical vans, and the development of an Astro Turf Hockey Ground. Skill development initiatives and public awareness programs have also been conducted in schools, NCC camps, and civil service training programs.

The “Atom on Wheels” mobile exhibition van was highlighted as a key outreach initiative to educate and engage the public on nuclear energy and safety.

Mr Lal appreciated NPCIL’s efforts and reiterated the importance of nuclear power in achieving clean, safe, and reliable energy for the nation’s future.