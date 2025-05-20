Power Min Manohar Lal highlights energy security as one of most pressing current challenges

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, who led the Indian Delegation for the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting hosted in Brasília on May 19 under Brazil’s Presidency, highlighted energy security as one of the most pressing current challenges.

He emphasised the need to strengthen BRICS cooperation to ensure economic stability and sustainability, as well as to promote equitable access to energy resources globally.

The Union Minister reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future and lauded Brazil’s leadership under the theme, ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.’

He further emphasised the critical role of energy security, access, and affordability in advancing global development goals.

Manohar Lal showcased India’s rapid progress in clean energy highlighting some of the key achievements including a 90 per cent increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025 and targeting 900 GW by 2032; becoming the world’s third-largest producer of solar and wind energy; marching fast towards achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs); achieving a 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone and advancing biofuel adoption and emissions reduction.

The minister also pointed out achievements including investing in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and an expanded transmission network, including the Green Energy Corridor; setting ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy, including a 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047 and launching a domestic Carbon Credit Market, inviting global collaboration.

He also emphasised the role of the Global Biofuels Alliance in advancing cooperation in the biofuels sector and underscored India’s commitment to energy efficiency through innovative programmes such as the Energy Conservation Sustainable Buildings Code, rooftop solar initiatives, and efficient appliance standards.