‘Power crisis is minimal in Bihar’

Power shortage in Bihar is now minimal compared to other states.

“We have 5.5 to 6,000-megawatt power demand during rush hours in Bihar every day and we are almost fulfilling the demand,” Mahendra Kumar, Managing Director of South Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (SBPDCL), told IANS, referring to the state’s reduced power shortage.

“Occasionally, we receive 500 to 600 megawatts less electricity due to overload in certain of the power-producing units or other technical concerns, causing our power supply to be disrupted for a few hours in specific locations.”

He stated that SBPDCL now receives electricity from many sources, including the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPCL), and that there would be no shortage if all of them provided electricity.

“Because the summer session started in March this year, electricity consumption is high these days,” Kumar explained.

North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd’s usage is slightly lower than SBPDCL’s because the latter used to serve important cities such as Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur.

Thermal units, hydroelectric units, solar power, and wind power are now used to generate electricity in Bihar.

In Bihar, the NTPC has facilities in Kahalgaon, Barh, and Nabinagar Aurangabad, each having a capacity of 2,340, 1,320, and 1,320 megawatts.

Vinodanand Jha, joint secretary in the energy department, said: “The state government does not produce energy. We purchase electricity from NTPC hydropower and wind energy companies. Hence, it is hard to tell the current stock of coal in the state. Coal is required only for thermal units.”

Meanwhile, power supply was disrupted in Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnea in the Seemanchal zone, due to strong winds in the region. Power cuts took place in Patna, Gaya, Arrah, Buxar and Sasaram in south Bihar as well.

(with inputs from IANS)