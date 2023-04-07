Poster war begins in Hyderabad ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, Hyderabad is once again in the grip of a poster war between the BJP and the BRS with the regional party putting up a huge poster with the photographs of BJP leaders whose fathers or other relatives were also in politics at Secunderabad.

The poster put up by the BRS was captioned “Parivar welcomes you Modiji”. The poster is an attempt to take the wind off BJP’s criticism against the dynasty or Parivarwad.

The BJP often accuses Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of nepotism since several of his family members, including his son, daughter and nephew, are ministers or MLA, MLC or MP. The BRS posters bear photographs of politicians like Devendra Fadnavis, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and so on.

In another poster, different scams under BJP’s reign were highlighted through newspaper clippings.

The BJP hit back with its posters pointing out that the people of Telangana have only one choice “lotus or loot us.”

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station which will include a massive makeover with world class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building at the cost Rs 720 crore. The redeveloped station would have all passenger amenities at one place as well multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport.

He will also flag off the second Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMs at Bibinagar. He will lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects in the state. He will also address a massive public rally at Secunderabad Parade ground.

The BRS has called for a maha dharna tomorrow by party leaders and Singareni colliery workers accusing the Centre of privatizing the company.