Post-Operation Sindoor, BJP plans Modi roadshow in poll-bound Bihar

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make his maiden visit to poll-bound Bihar after the Operation Sindoor, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to exploit Modi’s imagery to maximum effect.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that the party has planned a massive roadshow from Patna airport to the party office in the state capital on 29 May. Unlike the PM’s previous road show in Patna during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, this one will be organised as a tribute to the statesman.

PM Modi will visit Patna on 29 May, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport. He will also lay the foundation stone of Bihta Airport.

After the official engagements, Prime Minister Modi will meet the BJP MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council Members and party officials at the party office to review the preparations and ground work for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi’s journey from the airport to the party office will be organised as a roadshow because party workers as well as supporters wanted to welcome their iconic leader and pay respect to him.

He said that party workers will welcome the PM on both sides of Patna’s iconic Bailey Road, running through the heart of the city. During the road show, women will perform aarti at various places and flowers will be showered.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi will address a huge public meeting in Bikramganj in Rohtas district, where workers from the Shahabad region comprising Rohtas, Kaimur, Bhojpur and Buxar, are expected to attend the rally.

On this occasion, the PM will also launch some mega development projects for the state. He is expected to lay the foundation stone for Patna-Sasaram four-lane road to provide better connectivity to the people of Shahabad region.

PM Modi’s visit to the Shahabad region assumes special significance given the upcoming assembly elections as the NDA could not fare well in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and lost important seats like Ara, Buxar and Karakat. All these seats were wrested by the INDIA bloc from the ruling NDA.