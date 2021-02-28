Following the detection of 20 COVID cases in a posh area in Gurugram’s Sector-67, the area has been declared a containment zone and a Covid-prone zone on Thursday, a health official said at Gurugram on Sunday.

It is reported that the residents in the condominium were infected after having attended a party at a restaurant earlier this February.

The party took place on February 7 where nearly seven people, mostly elderly citizens, contracted the infection while nearly 12 people had tested positive later, said the sources.

“At present, nearly 20 Covid-19 cases were detected in the condominium. We can’t comment on the source of the infection. A team of Health Department has conducted contact tracing of those who had tested Covid-19 positive,” said Virender Yadav, Gurugram Civil Surgeon.

“So far we have collected more than 780 samples from the condominium. We have directed the residents to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms. Jitender Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Raman Yadav, MCG Executive Engineer, have been appointed as the Cluster in-charge and Incident Commander, respectively, for the containment zone,” Yadav added.

The Health Department said they have conducted a meeting with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the condominium and directed them to ensure the residents are tested.

According to the residents, the main cause of the infection spread was a lack of social distancing in society. Out of the 800 flats in the society, most of them are four-storey towers.

The district official said all necessary steps have been taken and movement of people has been restricted in the containment zones. The curb would be lifted if no new case is reported after 14 days.

Gurugram has reported more than 35 cases a day since the last week of February with more than 3,000 tests conducted in a single day.

