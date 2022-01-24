Ports in India pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 125th birth anniversary

Syama Prasad Mookerji Port, Kolkata, Paradip Port and Deendayal Port Trust, Kandla, on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Republic Day celebrations began on January 23 this year to include Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, in line with government’s aim to highlight important aspects of our history and culture, a Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways note here stated.

At Paradip Port, officials led by P L Haranadh, Chairman, offered floral tributes at the statue of Netaji near Paradip Bus Stand. Haranadh visited the homes of local freedom fighters in Jagatsinghpur namely Madhabananda Manohari of Nuapara village, Bhagirathi Swain of Ichhapur village and Jogendra Maharana of Aanlla village and felicitated them.

During the course of interaction, the freedom fighters described how they in their adolescent time participated in India’s freedom struggle and contributed to the nation-building exercise, in the post-independence era. Haranadh wished them healthy lives and urged the younger generations to be inspired by these living patriots.

Deendayal Port Trust, Kandla also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. In a tweet, the Port mentioned that the courageous and daring steps Netaji took to fulfill his fierce commitment to the idea of a Free India — Azad Hind — made him a national icon.

Syama Prasad Mookerji Port, Kolkata paid rich tributes and homage to Netaji, and said un a note, “he (Netaji) will keep inspiring us for generations to come.”