IIT Guwahati Develops Low-Cost Water Treatment System to Remove Fluoride & Iron from Groundwater

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a cost-effective and energy-efficient water treatment system that can remove harmful levels of fluoride and iron from groundwater. The system can treat up to 20,000 litres of water per day, making it ideal for use in rural and semi-urban areas with limited access to safe drinking water.

The research, published in the journal ACS ES&T Water, was led by Prof Mihir Kumar Purkait along with Dr Anweshan, Dr Piyal Mondal, and research scholar Mukesh Bharti from the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Advertisement

Fluoride, often found in dental products, can enter groundwater naturally or through agricultural and industrial activities. High levels of fluoride can lead to skeletal fluorosis, a serious health condition that causes stiff joints and bone damage. Several Indian states, including Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat, report high levels of fluoride in groundwater. Iron contamination, though less dangerous, affects the taste, colour, and usability of water.

Advertisement

Speaking about the process, Prof Purkait said, “The aluminum electrodes help remove fluoride, iron, and even arsenic effectively. The hydrogen and oxygen bubbles created in the process also assist in lifting impurities.”

The system has been successfully tested over 12 weeks under real conditions and achieved removal of 94 per cent iron and 89 per cent fluoride, bringing water quality within the safe limits set by Indian standards.

With a treatment cost of just Rs 20 per 1,000 litres and a lifespan of 15 years (with electrode replacement every six months), the system is affordable and requires minimal supervision.

As a pilot project, the system has been installed at Changsari in Assam with support from the Public Health Engineering Department and Kakati Engineering Pvt Ltd. The technology is expected to benefit many regions in India facing groundwater contamination issues.