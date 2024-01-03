Population coverage of city gas distribution reached from 13.27% in 2014 to 98% in 2023: Puri

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday highlighted the progress of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network since May 2014, and said the number of CGD networks for Gas increased from 53 in 2014 to 300 in 2023; PNG Connections from 25.4 lakh in 2014 to 1.19 crore in 2023; and CNG Stations from 738 in 2014 to 6088 in 2023.

He noted that the CGD Coverage – Population wise% – has increased from 13.27% in 2014 to 98% in 2023. CGD Coverage – Area wise % – has also witnessed an increase from 5.58% in 2014 to 88% in 2023.

The recent launch of the 12th CGD Bidding Round will cover the balance portion of the coverage area and population, he said.

The minister said the number of retail outlets retailing E20 is now more than 9300 and will cover the entire country by 2025.

Puri stressed that Ethanol blending during ESY 2022-23 has saved approx 509 crore litres of Petrol resulting in savings of more than Rs 24,300 crore of foreign exchange and expeditious payment of about Rs 19,300 crore to farmers including net CO2 reduction of 108 lakh metric tonnes.

The Minister also talked about CBG blending Obligation (CBO) which will be voluntary till FY 2024-2025 and mandatory blending obligation would start from FY 2025-26.

Minister also said that the “No Go” areas in EEZ have been reduced by almost 99% and 10 Lakh SKM area is now free in EEZ for E&P Activity. As on date, total operational area (active) under Nomination, Pre-NELP, NELP, CBM, DSF and OALP/ HELP is 3.27lakh Sq Km, he said.

Highlighting the achievements of India’s Ethanol Blending Programme, Petroleum Minister said between 2014 to 2023, foreign exchange savings accounted to Rs 78, 118 crore. The amount paid to the distillers by OMCs was Rs 1,15,623 crore while the amount paid to the farmers was Rs 69,374 crore.

For the aforementioned period, the CO2 emissions were lowered by 426 lakh MT, and 142 lakh MT crude Oil substitution achieved.

He said that India has taken global leadership role in Biofuels supply chain with the successful launch of Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) in September 2023.

“India has been successful to promote GBA as a pivotal path in the sustainability journey at COP 28 held in December 2023. GBA is also an important part of India’s agenda in WEF that is scheduled in Jan’2024”, he said.

Government has taken a lot of steps to increase share of Natural gas from present 6.3% to 15% in primary energy mix with an approx. investment of $67 Billion in Natural Gas infrastructure by next 5-6 years, the minister added.

This will translate into increase in the gas consumption by over three-fold, from the present level of around 155 MMSCMD to over 500 MMSCMD by the year 2030, he asserted.