Pongal reflects national spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the festival of Pongal reflects the national spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. He said a similar spirit can be witnessed in the tradition started by Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam which records enthusiastic participation by people from the Tamil community in large numbers.

“This feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The main element of the Panch Pran that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energise the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity,” the Prime Minister said while taking part in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Pongal and said the festive fervour can be witnessed emanating from every home in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Modi wished for a continuous flow of the stream of happiness, prosperity and contentment in the lives of all citizens.

Observing the tradition of drawing Kolam outside the houses by women from the Tamil community during Pongal celebrations, the Prime Minister dwelt on the process and noted that the design is laid by making multiple dots on the ground using flour, each one having a different significance, but the real look of the Kolam becomes more magnificent when all these dots are joined and filled with colour to create a big artwork.

Drawing similarities to India’s diversity with Kolam, Modi said when every corner of the country connects emotionally with each other, the nation’s strength appears in a new form.

He expressed delight in recognising similar faces and recalled meeting them during Tamil Puthandu celebrations last year. Thanking Union Minister L Murugan for extending the invitation to today’s event, Modi said the feeling is similar to celebrating festivities with family and friends.

Quoting great saint Thiruvalluvar, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of educated citizens, honest businessmen and a good crop in nation-building and said during Pongal, fresh crop is offered to god which puts ‘Annadata Kisans’ at the centre of this festive tradition.

He underlined the rural, crop and farmer connection of every festival of India. Modi recalled how last time he had talked about the connection between millets and Tamil traditions. He expressed happiness that there is a new awareness about the superfood Shri Anna and many youth have taken up startup ventures on millets – Shri Anna. The Prime Minister informed that more than three crore farmers involved in millet farming are directly benefiting from millet promotion.

He also noted the Lohri celebrations that took place yesterday, the festive occasion of Makar Uttarayan today, Makar Sankranti to be celebrated tomorrow and the onset of Magh Bihu very soon. The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all citizens for the ongoing festive period in the country.

Modi concluded with a call for “re-dedicating ourselves” to the resolution of strengthening the unity of the nation on this auspicious occasion of Pongal.