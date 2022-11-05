“Pollution On, Kejriwal Gone”: Congress coins new slogan in Delhi

In the wake of air quality in Delhi continuing to be in the severe zone, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, along with a large number of Congress workers, gathered at the ITO traffic signal to launch a campaign against the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government called “Pollution On, Kejriwal Gone” campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been away from Delhi for around 53 days in the past one year for his “political aggrandisement”, and that his neglect of Delhi resulted in the collapse of the civic infrastructure in the National Capital.

He alleged that for the past eight years, Kejriwal only made hollow promises without taking any concrete steps to contain air pollution.

Chaudhary said Delhi Congress’ slogan for the MCD election will be “Polluted Delhi Vs Shining Delhi”, and if the Congress is elected to power, it will make Delhi shining once again as it had done during its 15-year rule.

He said that the BJP and the AAP governments destroyed Delhi in every possible manner, as not only the air is toxic, but the Yamuna water is highly polluted, the roads are broken and dusty with potholes and mounds of garbage have piled up everywhere.

He added that the Congress government had made Delhi green and clean, with the introduction of CNG fuel in public transport, but the BJP and the AAP found time only for making charges and counter charges to each other, without addressing the Capital’s issues.

He said that Kejriwal, who would blame the Punjab government for stubble burning by the farmers, stopped parroting this alibi ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state.