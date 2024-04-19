Polling officers suspended after CPM leader casts vote on behalf of elderly woman in Kasaragod LS seat

The Kannur District Collector, who also serves as the District Election Officer, on Friday suspended four polling officials following a complaint alleging their failure to prevent external interference during voting at the residence of a 92-year-old woman at Kalliassery in Kannur district in Kerala.

Kalliassery is a part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. District Collector Arun K Vijayan took action against the members of the polling team for their purported lapse in preventing external interference. Those suspended include a special polling officer, a polling assistant, a micro observer, and a videographer.

Earlier, a complaint had been filed before the Returning Officer of the Kalliassery Assembly segment, alleging that a local CPI-M leader had registered the vote of a 92-year-old woman in Kalliasseri, within the Kasaragod constituency. The incident occurred during the 92-year-old’s attempt to exercise her mandate through the home voting facility. The CCTV footage of the incident has been released.

Following the complaint, the Returning Officer conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the District Collector. The report recommended both departmental action and a police investigation into the matter, citing a breach of Section 171(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Kalliassery Assistant Returning Officer has filed a complaint with the Kannapuram police station, requesting criminal action against those who violated the election laws.

The District Collector has submitted a report to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, stating that the interference by an individual, named Ganesan, in the voting process constitutes a violation of Section 128(1) of the Representation of the People Act.

To ensure inclusion and participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has introduced home voting facilities for people aged 85 and above, as well as voters with a disability of 40% or higher.