Polling booth to be built in Gujarat’s Gir forest for lone voter

As the elections have been announced for Gujarat and polling will be held here in two phases in the first week of December and the counting will be held with Himachal on December 8, an interesting thing about the elections is that there will be a polling station for a lone voter. The polling station will be built for only one voter in the National Gir Forest with a team of 15 to man the polling.

The dates for the assembly elections in Gujarat have been announced. Polling will be held here in two phases on December 1 and 5. While the counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh. Along with the announcement of the election program, Chief Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar also gave many important information regarding the completion of 100 percent fear-free voting. During this, he also told that a polling station will be built for only one voter in the Gir forest of Gujarat.

The total assembly seats in Gujarat are 182. Voting will be held in two phases. A total of 4.9 crore voters will exercise their franchise here. The most interesting thing about this election is that the commission is going to build a polling booth for only one voter. A total of 51,782 polling stations will be set up in Gujarat. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that 182 special polling stations will be set up for the differently-abled. There will be 1274 polling stations for women voters.

It has been decided to build a polling booth for Bharatdas Darshandas Bapu, the only voter living in Danej village of Gir forest of Gujarat. A team of 15 people will go to get the voting done from this single voter. The Election Commission said that Bharatdas does not want to come out of his village and vote, so a polling booth and a polling team will be sent for him.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 too, a polling station was built for Bharatdas Bapu in Gir forest. A separate polling booth was built for Bharatdas Bapu in Gir Forest located in the Junagadh district of Gujarat. Bharatdas Bapu is the priest of an ancient temple here. No one is allowed to come to the village named Danej which comes in the forest of Gir.

In such a situation, the Election Commission had made a polling station for only one voter last time. Bharat Das had also voted. In such a situation, the voting percentage was recorded at 100 per cent.