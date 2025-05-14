Poll panel launches capacity building programme for field-level electoral officers from Bihar, Haryana, and NCT Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner of India on Wednesday launched a two-day capacity-building training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLO), BLO Supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) from Haryana and NCT of Delhi.

A total of 371 grassroots election officials including 306 BLOs from Bihar, 30 EROs and BLO Supervisors from Haryana, 35 EROs and BLO Supervisors from NCT of Delhi took part in the training programme launched by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management.

In his inaugural address CEC Kumar said, “The BLOs will soon be issued standard Identity cards so as to facilitate their functioning during door-todoor verifications.”

Asserting that these participants will further train other BLOs in their respective States and UTs, the CEC asked the participants to function strictly as per the Representation of the People Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

The training is designed to enhance participants’ practical understanding especially in the areas of voter registration, form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures.

The participants were also asked to get familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b), respectively.

The curriculum of the programme also included interactive sessions, role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 7 and 8.

Besides undergoing practical training on the Voter Helpline App and the IT tools, the officials will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs including mock polls.