Poll alliances always turned into political loss for BSP: Mayawati

Reiterating her decision to go it alone in upcoming Lok Sabha elections keeping equal distance from Congress and BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party National President Mayawati said poll alliances have always turned into political loss for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the party coordinators and senior leaders here on Wednesday, Mayawati said by forming an alliance in UP the BSP suffered more losses than made gains.

“Our party’s vote was clearly transferred to our alliance partners, but other parties neither had the right intention nor the ability to transfer their vote to our candidates,” she lamented.

Calling on party leaders to gear up the for the Lok Sabha polls on its own, the BSP supremo said her party leaders and candidates should shy away from expensive frills and concentrate on the basis of cadres and small meetings in villages.

She also instructed them to take special care in the selection of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections because the declaration of the polls is expected immediately after the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

On the BJP, Mayawati said the feedback from all sides is that the party was not only losing its influence but also its mass base and this process is going to continue further, due to which the Lok Sabha elections, especially in UP, will not be a one-sided affair but will prove very interesting as they will change the politics of the country.

“The real reason for the declining influence of the BJP in the country and UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, is the contribution of their own airy statements and anti-people actions, along with high inflation, poverty, unemployment, violence and hate. Now, people want to get rid of them,” she added.

The BSP president said the working style of the government formed by the Congress and the BJP shows that their policy, intentions and working style are almost indifferent to the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims and other religious minorities.

“Both the BJP and the Congress remained the same because they have not done anything concrete for the uplift of the poor,” she added.