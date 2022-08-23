Political storm in Bihar over Muslim minister’s entry to temple in Gaya with CM

A large number of BJP leaders trade guns towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the entry of Mohammad Israil Mansoori in a Vishnupad temple of Gaya.

Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday was on a visit to Gaya where he went to Vishnupad temple for a ‘darshan’ when Information and Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori went alongwith him to the temple premises.

Soon after the prayers, Mansoori said that it was my “fortune” to enter with CM Nitish Kumar in the “Garbh Grih” of Vishnupad temple.

The temple has constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

According to the temple authority, a notice with regards to prohibition of non Hindu people entering inside the temple has been put on the gate to inform but still, Mansoori entered the temple premises.

Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the BJP MLA, reacting towards the incident said: “It was a heretic act of Mansoori to enter the temple. When it is clearly mentioned that non Hindus are prohibited to enter the temple, how did he do that? CM Nitish Kumar is answerable for it. He has hurt the sentiments of Hindu community and insulted the temple.”

“The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of common Hindus, who believe in Sanatan Dharma by taking along a non Hindu, his Muslim minister into the premises of Gaya’s famous Vishnupad Mandir. Nitish Kumar does not believe in Hindu religious text or follows the traditions of Hindu Dharma. If Nitish Kumar ji is suffering from secular-itis, he should better go to Mecca and Madina to offer Namaz,” said Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the BJP’s OBC wing and spokesperson of Bihar.

Anad further said, “The way Nitish Ji has deliberately tried to pollute the temple premises by breaking the ancient religious norms as well as rules and regulations of the local priest, he must apologise to the Hindu faith and all those who believe in Sanatan Dharma globally. This photo opportunity exercise of Nitish ji to appease the Muslims is seriously condemnable.”

Danish Rizwan, the national spokesperson of HAM said: “The way BJP leaders are trying to spread communalism is seriously objectionable. They are creating a poisonous atmosphere in the society. We will not allow their communal agendas to spread in the state.”

(With inputs from IANS)