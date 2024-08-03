Political slugfest in Ayodhya rape case: SP leaders demand DNA test of accused

Political slugfest has rrupted over the rape of a 12-year old girl in Ayodhya in which a Samajwadi Party leader has been accused.

Ruling BJP which was cornered by the opposition after the Lok Sabha poll results, took the opportunity to attack the SP as the accused reportedly was close to Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad.

However chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action and the bakery of the accused Moeed Khan was razed to ground on Saturday.The accused a SP office bearer in the district has been arrested along with another.

But now all political leaders are engaged in debate over the incident with SP leaders demanded that DNA tests should be done of the accused. A team of senior BJP leaders are likely to visit Ayodhya tomorrow to meet the victim’s family.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav commenting on the social site X , said ,” In case of misdeeds, the way to justice should be found by conducting DNA test of those accused and not by doing politics just by making allegations”.

He further said ,” Whoever is guilty should be given full punishment as per law, but if the allegations are proved false after DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand of justice.”

This statement of Akhilesh Yadav has come several days after the speech given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly in which he had described SP as the protector of criminals and reiterated that strict action will be taken against every criminal.

But immediately after the statement of Akhilesh Yadav, BSP President Mayawati retorted and asked him how many DNA tests were conducted during the SP government regime.

Mayawati in a statement on social media X wrote that the strict action being taken by the UP government against the accused in the Ayodhya gang rape case is justified. ” But what should be understood by SP saying that DNA test of the accused should be done. Whereas SP should also tell how many DNA tests have been conducted against such accused in their government,” she questioned. Mayawati further said that amidst the increasing concerns regarding crime control and law and order in UP, especially regarding women’s safety and harassment , the incidents of Ayodhya and Lucknow are very sad and worrying. It would be better if the government rises above caste, community and politics and takes strict steps to solve these problems. UP minister and NISHAD Party chief Dr. Sanjay Nishad also reached Ayodhya and met the family members of the victim on Saturday. He said why Akhilesh Yadav is silent in this matter? Why has the accused not been expelled from the party? Thanking CM Yogi Adityanath for action against the accused, Sanjay Nishad said that the CM has worked to provide justice to the Nishad community by taking strict and prompt action against the accused. Attacking SP President Akhilesh Yadav, he further said that his formula of supporting PDA is just a mockery. Till now he has not expelled the accused leader from the party, which proves his real intention. Meanwhile, Ayodhya Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad commenting on the incident said, “As far as this incident is concerned, it is extremely painful and shameful. All those involved in this incident should be investigated, the truth should be found out and action should be taken with full force against those who are guilty.” He said as far as the victim is concerned, our party completely stands with the victim. ” It is unfortunate that BJP is doing politics on this. I humbly request such people that this is not the moment for politics… Innocents should not be implicated and DNA tests should be conducted. She (the victim) should also be helped financially…I have never allowed anyone who has even the slightest connection with crime to come near me,” he claimed.

When Awadhesh Prasad was asked whether he knows the accused with whom he has several photographs, the MP got annoyed and said ,” How can you ask this question? Ask questions properly, I have been a minister, you cannot ask me such questions.”