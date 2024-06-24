Political slugfest erupts over TN hooch tragedy as toll mounts to 58

A political slugfest has erupted between the opposition parties and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the horrendous hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi town, 244 km south of the capital Chennai, which has claimed 58 lives so far. This is one of the worst-ever setbacks to strike Tamil Nadu in more than a decade.

While the principal opposition AIADMK staged protest demonstrations at Kallakurichi and across the state, demanding a CBI probe into the incident and resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the BJP submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi to press for an investigation by the central agency. The BJP had organised a similar state-wide protest on Sunday.

As the opposition continued to mount their attacks accusing the Stalin government of being incompetent in curbing the illicit liquor menace, the DMK chose to turn the tables on the AIADMK and BJP. DMK Organising Secretary and former MP, RS Bharathi alleged that both the AIADMK and the BJP were hand in glove with the liquor mafia in Kallakurichi.

Addressing the media in Chennai, he said “The demand for a CBI probe is made with an ulterior motive to gain political mileage. It is a diversionary tactic. Reports emerging everyday indicate the involvement of those belonging to the AIADMK and the BJP in the spurious liquor business. The truth will come out.”

Debunking the claim that the CBI is better than the state police, Bharathi said “the CBI had not even filed an FIR in the incident pertaining to the seizure of Rs 570 crore cash near Tirupur even after 8 years. In the gutkha scam (top police officials and two former AIADMK ministers are accused), nothing has moved. The Chief Minister has entrusted the Kallakurichi hooch case to the CB-CID and the probe is moving fast. Further, a one-man judicial commission has been constituted to look into all aspects of the issue.

On Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joining the chorus for the CBI probe, he said “She is ignorant of history. Illicit liquor was there even during the regime of former chief minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and hooch had claimed many lives then and in many other states.”

Earlier in the day, addressing the protest gathering in Kallakurichi AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami squarely blamed the DMK government for the deaths. “The Kallakurichi District Collector (now transferred) had asserted that the initial death of three persons was not due to spurious liquor. This was the reason for the deaths later on. Was he under pressure to hide the fact?” He reiterated his demand for Chief Minister Stalin to step down.

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundara Rajan, who accompanied BJP state president K Annamalai, to meet the Governor, later told the media that a CBI inquiry alone could reveal the truth. “We do not have faith in the CB-CID. They could not go against the government. Only a CBI inquiry would be impartial.”

In a related development, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to develop the scenic Kalrayan hill range, part of the Eastern Ghats abutting Kallakurichi district, into a tourist destination. Tourism minister K Ramachandran, intervening in a debate in the Assembly, said “Kalrayan hill range has a notorious connotation for being a hub of illicit liquor distillation. The Government is planning to change this by making it into a tourist destination.”