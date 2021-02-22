The Congress government in Puducherry led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has lost its majority in the union territory of Puducherry after facing the floor test in the assembly on Monday.

On Sunday, after two more members quit, the Congress government’s numbers had dropped to 12 MLAs where 14 is the majority mark. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has tendered his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan, who took on the additional charge of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on February 18, directed the chief minister to prove his majority in the Assembly.

Congress leader V Narayanasamy has accused the Opposition of trying to ‘topple the government.’ He also accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of ‘colluding with the opposition.’ He said, “Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. It is clear that the people of Puducherry trust us. This is a government elected by the people.”

“What is happening in Puducherry now is political prostitution. But the truth will prevail,” he added.

Narayanasamy said, “People trust us as our government has elected by them. The opposition who is unable to win the elections is trying to destabilize the government.”

The motion seeking the confidence vote was moved by V Narayanasamy as the Assembly met for a special one-day session but he and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting.

The crisis in the ruling Congress government was noticed when four resignations, two in January and two members resigned last week. On Sunday, two members from the ruling coalition, Congress’s K Lakshminarayanan and DMK’s K Venkatesan resigned. Congress MLA said that since he was not getting ‘recognition’ in the party.

After the collapse of the Congress government, this outcome could benefit BJP as elections are due in Puducherry in May along with Tamil Nadu and other states.

With this, Congress lost its only government in the south. As the Assembly polls in the union territory are due in May, it remains to be seen if the Lieutenant Governor recommends President’s rule or invites NR Congress-led opposition alliance to form the government.