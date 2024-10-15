Political parties hail announcement of poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections

BJP, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have welcomed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement of poll dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, asserting that their parties are fully prepared for the coming polls.

Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases for the assembly polls on November 13 and 20, while a single-phase election will be conducted in Maharashtra on November 20, as per the poll panel’s announcement on Tuesday. Votes in both states will be counted on November 23. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced the dates during a press conference here.

Following the announcement of the poll schedule, Union Minister Annapurna Devi congratulated the ECI for its decision to conduct elections in Jharkhand in two phases. “Previously, elections were held in the state in five phases,” she noted.

“We have seen how peaceful elections were conducted in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission will certainly ensure very fair and peaceful elections,” she added.

The Union Minister said that the BJP is always prepared for elections.

“Our workers believe in a ‘Nation First’ approach and work with dedication for the country. The Jharkhand government is very corrupt, and there is an anti-government atmosphere in the state. The people want this government to be removed, she remarked.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said, “We welcome the dates announced by the ECI for the elections in Jharkhand. We are fully prepared for the polls. The people of Jharkhand have made up their minds, and they will once again choose the alliance government here.”

BJP MP Deepak Prakash also welcomed the announcement of election dates in Jharkhand.

“I request the people of the state to choose the double-engine, corruption-free government that will work for their welfare and the development of Jharkhand. The JMM and Congress are afraid of contesting the elections. In Jharkhand, the NDA is united and strong,” Prakash said.

Following the announcement of election dates for the Maharashtra Assembly election, NCP working president Praful Patel said that elections are due and it is imperative to have the assembly formation before November 26.

“I am very happy that the Election Commission has announced the poll dates. Polling will take place on November 20, and counting on the 23rd. I am very sure that in Maharashtra, the people will choose development, good governance, and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has led to the NDA’s victory for the third time. We have recently witnessed the elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, where the people voted for development and the schemes provided by the Government of India and the respective state governments. Therefore, I believe we will return to power in Maharashtra,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to the media, said, “We appeal to the EC not to allow the Maharashtra election to become like the Haryana election. Whether it’s EVMs or postal ballots, everything could be misused, and money might come into play. If the Election Commission considers itself unbiased — though we have doubts — it must address these issues. EVMs are not foolproof.”

Expressing confidence in Maha Vikas Aghadi’s victory in the upcoming elections, Raut said that the people of Maharashtra will vote for change.