Political leaders from across party lines greet PM Modi on his 72nd birthday

On Saturday, Political leaders from across party lines extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao took to a microblogging site to wish PM Modi.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Praying for a long and healthy life, Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday wishes to PM Modi.

“Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Praying for your long and healthy life,” said Kejriwal.

KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Prime Minister on behalf of the Telangana Government and its people while wishing for PM Modi’s good health and long life in the service of the nation.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Telangana and on my personal behalf, I wish you a Very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with Good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years,” said KCR.

Taking to a microblogging site, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee added, “Heartiest greetings to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, on his 72nd birthday. I pray to God for your good health and happiness.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also extended greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister on his birthday and wished for good health.

“Conveying birthday greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and long life,” tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished PM Modi on his birthday.

“Birthday Greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long and healthy life,” said Stalin.

Bihar Chief Minister, who recently broke the alliance with BJP and joined hands with Opposition RJD and Congress also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Wishing him a healthy and long life,” said Kumar.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished PM Modi and hoped that he would work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens and bring them the light of progress, development and social harmony instead.

“Wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday, good health and long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens and bring them the light of progress, development and social harmony instead,” Tharoor tweeted.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended a birthday wish and said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his 72nd birthday and wish him a healthy and long life.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today.

Prime Minister has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned – from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned a two-week long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. The party will embark on 21-day “Seva and Samarpan” campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister’s birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a ‘Seva Pakhwada’.

“The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups,” he said.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

On the occasion, Shah also took part in an event in Hyderabad to kick off Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations and is scheduled to distribute equipment to Divyangs, later in the day, in the ‘Sewa karyakram’ organised in the city to celebrate PM’s birthday.

During his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels during the celebration.