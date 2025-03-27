‘Political black comedy at its darkest’: Stalin slams Yogi’s remarks on 3-language policy, delimitation

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin slammed on Thursday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on the three-language policy and delimitation, terming them “a political black comedy at its darkest”.

“Tamil Nadu’s fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders’ interviews. And now Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony—it’s political black comedy at its darkest,” Stalin wrote in a post on X.

The Tamil Nadu CM further clarified that he doesn’t oppose any particular language but the imposition and chauvinism.

“We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” he added.

The scathing response from Stalin came after Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with a news agency, had accused him of creating divisions based on region and language for his vote bank.

“The country should not be divided on the basis of language or region. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi ji for organising the third generation of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and its history is as ancient as Sanskrit. Every Indian has respect and reverence for Tamil because many elements of Indian heritage are still alive in the language. So, why should Hindi be hated?” the UP CM said.

He further added: “I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country.”

The three-language policy and the delimitation have become a major flashpoint between the Centre and Tamil Nadu government. Stalin has refused to implement the three-language formula under the New Education Policy and objected to the proposed delimitation exercise over “lack of transparency and clarity” from the central government.