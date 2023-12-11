Police should protect not only ministers but also people: Kerala court

Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday termed the brutal attack on Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress activists by DYFI and CPI-M activists in Perumbavoor as ‘natural response,’ the Perumbavoor Magistrate’s Court strongly criticized the police, saying that they (police) should protect not only the ministers but also the people.

The Kuruppampady Police have arrested four Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists for throwing shoes at the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while it was on its way to Kothamangalam from Perumbavoor.

The police have registered a case under various provisions of IPC including Sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

However, no case was registered against the DYFI and CPI-M workers, who assaulted the KSU activists. When they were produced before the Perumbavoor Magistrate’s Court on Monday, the court strongly criticized the police.

The court asked as to how attempt to commit culpable homicide would apply in this case and also asked why a case has not been registered against those who attacked the accused KSU workers. The court asked the police if the shoe did not fall into the running car, how attempt to commit culpable homicide would be slapped in this case.

The accused, who were produced in the court, revealed that they were harassed by the police. The court also asked who gave the police the authority to harass the accused. The court directed the accused to file a detailed complaint against the policemen who beat the accused.

The Chief Minister defended the attack on KSU, Youth Congress activists and Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappally at Perumbavoor claiming that “an attempt to prevent an attack cannot be termed as violence.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged the CPI-M “criminals” are unleashing widespread violence in Nava Kerala Sadas because it is being encouraged by “sadist” Chief Minister Vijayan.

He said the Chief Minister is travelling with two minibuses packed with criminals to assault protesters and crush dissent. “Even innocent people are being brutally assaulted by these criminals,” he said.