Police protection sought as attacks on Odisha Discom staff on the rise

With power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) facing public backlash during enforcement activity to check electricity theft by unscrupulous consumers, the state’s Energy Department has sought adequate police protection to curb attacks on DISCOM staff and address power theft.

In a missive to the Director General of Police, the Secretary of the Energy Department called upon the police administration to ensure the safety of enforcement squads, saying that it would reduce financial loss and enhance the operational efficiency of DISCOMs.

The state government and the DISCOMs are making necessary system up-gradation to address the technical losses, the letter said.

Unauthorised use and theft of electricity are major causes of increasing commercial losses of DISCOMs. To curb such activities, DISCOMs conduct regular inspections through enforcement and de-hooking squads to identify instances of unauthorised use of electricity. However, it has been observed that local inhabitants and anti-social elements often disrupt these enforcement activities by manhandling the squads, which sometimes even lead to a law and order situation, it further said.

Such action not only affects the morale of the enforcement and de-hooking squads but also endangers their lives in discharging their duties.

Therefore, such unwarranted actions need to be identified so that appropriate action can be taken against the miscreants and such instances can be avoided in the future.

It is requested that the District Superintendents of Police be suitably instructed to ensure that local police stations provide adequate protection, based on an assessment of local conditions, as and when required to facilitate smooth enforcement activities of DISCOMs in checking unauthorised use and theft, it concluded.