Police Officer Pours Water on Sleeping Individuals at Pune Railway Station in This Viral Video

A video capturing a police officer pouring water on people who were peacefully sleeping on a railway platform has been making waves across social media platforms. This viral video has garnered significant attention from netizens, eliciting a range of responses and opinions.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Pune Railway Station, although the identity of the officer responsible for the action has not been disclosed at this time. Indu Dube, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Pune, addressed the matter, shedding light on the officer’s purported intention while acknowledging the inappropriateness of the method employed.

DRM Dube explained that the police officer’s aim was to clear the passage at the center of the platform, allowing genuine passengers to move freely to and from trains. The intention, she emphasized, was not to disturb or harm the individuals sleeping but rather to ensure smoother transit for other commuters. However, she acknowledged that the approach taken by the officer in the video was not appropriate and lacked the necessary tact and sensitivity.

The video, with millions of views and thousands of likes, has sparked widespread discussions and debates regarding the actions of law enforcement officials and the appropriate methods of addressing such situations. Netizens have voiced their opinions, with some condemning the officer’s actions while others expressing support for the underlying objective of maintaining clear passageways for passengers.

In response to the video going viral, the concerned Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff member has been promptly removed from passenger area duty. As a corrective measure, the staff member will undergo refresher training in soft skills before being redeployed to areas that experience high passenger traffic. DRM Dube expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers and reassured the public that the incident is being taken seriously.

Taking to Twitter, DRM Dube further elaborated on the rationale behind the action captured in the video. She highlighted the challenges posed by individuals sleeping on the platform, causing inconvenience for fellow passengers. These obstructions often result in missed train connections and numerous instances of alarm chain pulling by frustrated individuals unable to access the trains due to blocked pathways. DRM Dube stressed the importance of clearing the central passage to facilitate the seamless movement of genuine passengers. She acknowledged that unauthorized chain pulling also inconveniences thousands of travelers. However, she reiterated that the method employed in the video was not the appropriate course of action. Instead, she suggested that the concerned RPF staff member should have politely requested the sleeping individuals to vacate the platform, employing a more courteous and respectful approach.

The incident has sparked conversations about the responsibilities and conduct of law enforcement officials in ensuring public safety while maintaining a considerate and empathetic approach.