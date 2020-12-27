The Jammu and Kashmir police have named three people, including an Army officer, in its chargesheet in the alleged fake encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir earlier this year.

The accused have been charged for hatching a conspiracy, kidnapping and killing three cousins from Rajouri district in the orchards of Amshipora in Shopian in July.

The chargesheet was filed by the head of the Special Investigation Team in the court of Principal District and Sessions judge Shopian.

The army had also shown recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

After the incident, the J&K Police had ordered DNA test of the three alleged terrorists killed in an encounter in Shopian on 18 July after the family of three missing labourers of Rajouri alleged that the trio were killed in “fake encounter” by security forces.

A controversy on the issue erupted when certain Kashmir based political parties described it a “fake encounter” and sought action against the concerned security forces.

The National Conference said the party will file a habeas corpus petition in the court regarding the matter.