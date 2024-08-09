Police foils massive narco-terror attempt, heroin worth Rs 100 cr seized

The J&K Police on Friday thwarted a major narco-terror smuggling attempt by recovering 33 kgs of high quality heroin valuing about Rs 100 crore.

A boy from Punjab was arrested by the police at Jammu’s general bus stand.

Officials said that the police received a specific intelligence input regarding smuggling of the drug consignment.

Acting swiftly on this information, authorities heightened vigilance and conducted thorough checking at the Jammu Bus Stand. During the checking, a suspect carrying a bag was intercepted. Upon searching the bag, police recovered the massive haul of heroin.

The suspect, who has been identified as a minor from Punjab, was immediately taken into custody. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have launched an extensive interrogation to trace the entire network involved in this operation.

Earlier during the day, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the youth of J&K cannot be allowed to get involved in consumption of drugs and said strict action will be initiated against the peddlers soon after the model code of conduct comes into force here prior to the assembly elections.