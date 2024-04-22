Police families stood like a rock behind personnel: Sangita Saxena

Educationist and social worker Sangita Saxena, wife of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, was all praise for the role of the police families who, she said, have always stood like a rock behind the police personnel while they perform their duties.

Addressing the 52nd Raising Day of the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) of the Delhi Police, Mrs Saxena lauded the society led by its current president Mrs Ritu Arora, for its continuous efforts for the welfare of the families of the police personnel.

She expressed pleasure over the fact that the police families stand with each other through thick and thin.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the PFWS president briefed the gathering about the year-long activities conducted by the society, including the establishment of ‘Smita’ (therapy centre for specially-abled children), public speaking course, sewing course, mission Olympics (for nurturing the sports talent of children of police families) amongst other activities organised during last one year.

She elaborated on how these activities helped the families of police personnel to become independent and also how the skill development has led to better placement of police family members in reputed organisations.

Interestingly, starting with one welfare centre in the city during PFWS’ inception, the society now has a total of eleven such centres across the city that run various initiatives for the police personnel’s families.

Out of a total of centres, three were awarded for their excellence related to the initiatives and activities throughout the year.

New Police Lines was awarded as the best welfare centre followed by Shalimar Bagh and on the welfare centre at Vikas Puri as the second and fourth.

The cultural evening marked the culmination of a week-long celebration conducted at various welfare centres of the society across the national capital.