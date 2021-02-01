The Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) has reached out to the families of the Delhi Police personnel who were injured in the violence during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day, according to a press release issued by the city police here today.

A number of Delhi Police personnel were injured during the Republic Day violence across the national capital.

The PFWS’ chief patron and Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava has asked the force to ensure “that all the police men and women, especially those with grievous injuries, must be contacted in extraordinary outreach programme”.

Shrivastava said, “Delhi Police family as a unit must stand united and together in this hour of extreme testing times”, according to the release. “Apart from ensuring the best medical treatment for each one of them the family members must be conveyed that the welfare unit of Delhi Police and its officers in coordination with PFWS shall always be readily available round the clock for coordinating and ensuring all sorts of help for each one.”

On 28 January, PFWS president Pratima Shrivastava visited the house of inspector Baljeet Singh, SHO, Mohan Garden, who was injured during the violence at the Tikri border, the release stated.

She met his family members and assured them of all help and solidarity, the release added.