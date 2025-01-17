Police escort vehicle in Farooq Abdullah’s motorcade hits Nilgai in Rajasthan

A police escort vehicle in the motorcade of National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah met with an accident when it was hit by a Nilgai, a large antelope, near Bhandarej in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

The NC leader was heading to Ajmer on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when the large antelope suddenly came hopping from the bushes before the speeding vehicle of the Delhi Police around 1345hrs on Friday.

Advertisement

The animal forcefully hit the vehicle, damaging it badly. Luckily, both lifesaver airbags opened in time to save the four on-duty policemen.

Advertisement

Farooq Abdullah is also unhurt.

The sitting Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir was on his way to Ajmer to perform ziyarat at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chisti.