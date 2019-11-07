With terrorists and their sympathisers indulging in violence in a bid to create hurdles in life returning to normal in the Kashmir valley, the J&K police have cracked down on such elements who were threatening and intimidating people against resuming normal activities.

Normal life in the valley is paralysed for the past more than three months after the Modi government split the state into two union territories by scrapping Article 370 providing a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

By threatening traders and the general public, Pakistan backed terrorist outfits were trying to stretch the lockdown so as to create an impression that the situation in the valley was serious.

However, shops in the valley have started opening for a few hours in the morning and evening. Roadside vendors have also been doing brisk business throughout the day as a result of which terrorists in frustration were tossing grenades in markets to scare away the people.

The police on Thursday morning arrested four overground (OGWs) operatives of terror outfits who were intimidating people in North Kashmir’s Sopore. Incriminating material was seized from their possession, police spokesman said.

Those arrested are Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi, and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh.

Police had on Wednesday arrested three operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits involved in threatening and intimidating locals against carrying out normal activities in the apple-growing area of South Kashmir’s Awantipura.

By indulging in such violence, terrorists and their sympathisers were aiming at spoiling the tourist season and apple trade that were the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. Two tourists from Gujarat were injured last week when miscreants pelted stones at vehicles carrying them in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Terrorists had earlier this week tossed a grenade in a marketplace in Srinagar killing a man from Saharanpur of UP and wounding about 30 persons. Terrorists have also killed a couple of drivers of apple laden trucks and fruit traders. While these incidents have created fear among the fruit traders of Punjab, Delhi, and other places who were engaged in procurement of apple from Kashmir, NAFED has for the first time stepped in to procure about 12 lakh metric tonnes of apple. Police and other security forces were giving protection to those involved in the apple procurement process.

Although schools and higher education institutions have reopened in the valley but attendance was poor because of threats by terrorists. Terrorists recently tossed a grenade at an examination centre to create fear among parents and students. Five security personnel were injured in the attack. The police have resolved to act tough against such elements and have asked community members to share details about such persons who are involved in threatening and intimidation of locals, said the police spokesman.