Police Commemoration Day: Amit Shah pays homage to martyrs

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah paid homage to the martyred soldiers, on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day,’ on Friday at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister said, “Police forces across the country discharge their responsibilities even in the most difficult circumstances to ensure the internal security of the country. More than 35000 personnel of Police Forces and CAPFs from across the country have made supreme sacrifices while protecting the country. Their sacrifices for the defense of the country will not go in vain.

He further added, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is committed to the safety and convenience of the Police Forces and CAPF jawans and their families and will always work in this direction.”

The Union Home Ministry has taken many proactive steps to ensure the welfare of the police forces and CAPFs in the country, said the Union Home Minister.

A statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs claimed that Health services, housing satisfaction rate, and humanizing the roster of duty hours, the Home Ministry has achieved good results by working very well on these three points.

Moreover, the construction of more than 31 thousand houses has been completed, about 17 thousand houses are under construction and more than 15 thousand additional houses are proposed to be constructed after all this our housing satisfaction rate which was 37% in 2014 has increased to 60%.

The Union Home Minister said, “Today India is progressing in every field and after 75 years of independence and in the last 8 years there has been a very positive change in the internal security scenario of the country, whether it is Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast states, or Left Wing affected areas, a new era of development and peace has started in all these places.”

“In the last 8 years, instead of Armed Forces Special Power in the North East, the youth of that place is being given special power for their bright future, more than 70% reduction in the incidents of violence in the Northeast is a sign of a happy Northeast,” he added.

Mentioning the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said, “once there used to be stone pelting by the youth, but today the same youth are contributing to the development of Jammu and Kashmir in a democratic way by becoming Panch and Sarpanch.”

“There used to be many violent incidents in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas also but today there is a national anthem in Eklavya schools and the tricolor is hoisted in every house,” he added.

Homage was also paid b Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nishith Pramanik, and Union Home Secretary.