Police attach properties of four drug peddlers, including three women, in Jammu

The Jammu Police on Wednesday attached the properties of four drug peddlers, including three women.

A police spokesman said that under Operation Sanjeevani, the J&K police in the jurisdiction of Bahufort and Bagh-e-Bahu police stations in the Jammu district successfully obtained a confirmation order for the attachment of four properties belonging to notorious drug peddlers from Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora areas in the Subdivision East.

These properties belong to Pal Singh and his wife Seema, Reena, and Shakeela, all residents of the Rajiv Nagar area, as well as Fareed Ali from the Lower Ragoora area under the jurisdiction of Bagh-e-Bahu police station.

These notorious drug peddlers were a menace to society in the area, the spokesman said.

Their properties were attached and subsequently sent to the competent authority under the NDPS Act/SAFEMA Act, he added.