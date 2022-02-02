Police arrests three people in acid attack case in Srinagar

Three persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the acid attack on a 24 years old woman in Srinagar, police said.

The acid attack took place in the Hawal area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening in which the woman was grievously injured.

Police warned that “there will be always a policy of stringent legal action against such inhuman acts. Legal action will also be taken against all shops which are not following Supreme Court directions about stockage of acidic material”.

The acid attack that is the second in Kashmir has triggered a wave of anger and anxiety among people across Jammu and Kashmir. Angry protests were held in Srinagar and Jammu seeking strict action against the accused persons.

Elders and students hit the streets in Srinagar demanding the prevention of violence against women.

Netizens while denouncing the acid attack urged society on social media to wake up to stop such gruesome incidents.

A former minister and leader of the J&K Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir described the incident as a “most condemnable act. Police needs to nab the culprits. My sympathies with the victim. Such incidents show where our society stands”, he tweeted.

Apni Party women wing led by Namrata Sharma organized a protest in Jammu against the acid attack.