Police-Army synergy against terrorism largely successful: J&K DGP

DGP Dilbag Singh, on Thursday, said that the synergy among police, Army and other security forces has largely succeeded in breaking the spine of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

The invaluable sacrifices by J&K Police personnel in the line of duty have led to normalcy returning to the UT where terrorism is on the brink of being annihilated, he said on the eve of the National Police Day, adding that he was sure that “very soon we would eradicate the remnants of terrorism from the soil of J&K.”

The DGP said that since 1989 when Pakistan pushed gun-toting terrorists into J&K, 1604 policemen have laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

In the long list of police martyrs is included a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police, 22 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 28 Inspectors, 39 Sub-Inspectors, 69 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 150 Head Constables, 189 Senior Grade Constables, 563 Constables, 516 Special Police officers and 26 Followers, he said.

The more a J&K Policeman has been under stress over the past more than three decades the more steeled he has been in his resolve and has performed his duties, notably anti-terror operations, professionally and dedicatedly. From fighting terror and maintaining law and order to providing assistance to victims in disasters, J&K Police has proven its dedication to serve and secure the lives of people and their property, he said.

The DGP said that commanders of the Central Armed Forces have always maintained that fight against terror in Jammu and Kashmir without J&K Police would not have been possible. Officers and jawans of J&K Police have faced bullets, grenades, bombs and IEDs without any fear.

Their courage and valour have made the entire country proud. Terrorists who were sent by Pakistan to snatch J&K from India ended up in the graves. Even their bodies were not owned by their masters. What an Irony! They were killed fighting for the country which used them as tools and were dumped after they outlived their utility, the DGP said.

As the commander of J&K Police I assure the family members of all the martyrs that they would never be left alone, come what may. The martyrs have been a source of inspiration for the entire force and their sacrifices shall ensure that the fight against terrorism is taken to its logical end, he said.

Sacrifices and achievements of J&K Police have been lauded on innumerable occasions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other leaders, he said.

The DGP said that in recognition of the yeoman’s service that JKP has rendered to the nation, it has been awarded with one Ashok Chakra, two Kirti Chakras, 18 Shuraya Chakras, 1672 President’s Police Gallantry Medals and 1822 J&K Police Medals for Gallantry.