PoJK people will highlight their plight in Geneva: Ajatshatru Singh

Ajatshatru Singh, BJP leader and grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, said on Saturday that the restive people from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have decided to organise a conference in Geneva in March to highlight their difficulties.

Talking to mediapersons here on his return from London, where he celebrated Jammu and Kashmir’s accession day on 26 October as a special invitee to the UK Parliament’s House of Commons, he said he met a large number of people from PoJK there.

Ajatshatru Singh, who is son of Dr. Karan Singh, said the PoJK delegates he met in London were mostly “living on foreign soil” and were hopeful of a positive outcome of the upcoming conference. “They are holding a major conference in March in Geneva, where the UN headquarters is located, to inform the world community about their sufferings,” he added.

During the accession day celebrations, he said there was a roundtable conference and its participants were of the view that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was full and final. “Kashmiri Pandits were also part of the programme and a book on their migration from the Kashmir Valley over 30 years ago was also released,” Ajatshatru Singh added.

He said PoJK representatives said Pakistan was earning a lot of revenue from their land by generating hydroelectricity, but not a single penny was being spent on the development of PoJK.

They also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that PoJK will soon return to India and wanted the commitment to be fulfilled, he said.