PM’s visit to Una, Chamba a poll gimmick: HP Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and MP Pratibha Singh has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Una and Chamba as nothing less than an election gimmick.

In a statement on Thursday, she said that the countdown of the BJP in the state already started last year after the bye-poll results, accusing the state government of misusing power and the state exchequer.

The state has been brought to a standstill by bringing it to economic bankruptcy, she charged.

Singh said: “Just before the elections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones in a hurry. It is clear that the BJP in the state is terribly scared about the election results. BJP is trying to take political advantage of this in the assembly elections.”

“During the tenure of five years, Chief Minister Thakur did not care for the development schemes. Now seeing the power going out of hand, the BJP is trying to mislead the people of the state,” she alleged.

At present the state is going through a serious financial crisis and liabilities worth crores are pending with the government and the government does not even have money to pay salaries to the employees, she charged.

Accusing the government of pushing the state heavily under debt, she claimed that the government took a loan of Rs 1000 crore in July, Rs 1500 crore in August, Rs 2500 crore in September and now Rs 1000 crore in October.

The BJP government is spending this money on its election rallies and the hospitality of its central leaders, while the employees are not being given their due allowances, she asserted.

Singh has said that the old pension will be implemented to the employees as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state, she said.