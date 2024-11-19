PM’s principal secy remembers eminent economist Bibek Debroy

P K Mishra, principal secretary to prime minister, has remembered Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), who had passed away recently.

Mishra lauded Debroy’s analytical skill in policy making and practice of policy and his exceptional ability to explain complex concepts in a lucid manner. He said Debroy was a formidable personality who has left a legacy with a vision and humanity at its core, which will continue to inspire future generations.

The senior official was speaking at a ceremony organized at the Akashwani Rang Bhawan here on Monday to remember the life and work of Padma Shri Bibek Debroy, who left for his heavenly abode on November 1.

Advertisement

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted that he was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more.

“Through his work, he had left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Dr Debroy, was a polymath who enjoyed working on ancient Indian texts, making them accessible to the youth,” he had said.

Mishra fondly recalled the conversations he used to have with Debroy on a wide variety of subjects from the statistical system in India to direct tax reforms.

“Dr Debroy’s contributions were extremely valuable in day-to-day policy or analytical work. He had an exceptional ability to explain complex concepts in a lucid manner, which was his strength,” he added.

Recalling Debroy’s impressive body of work on English translations of various Sanskrit epics, Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi said the former was only the second person to translate the Ramayana and the Mahabharata from their original Sanskrit texts.

Eminent economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia spoke about the rich and varied legacy that Debroy leaves behind – whether it is his policy work or his work on the epics.

The ceremony drew wide participation from eminent economists, Sanskrit scholars, colleagues and public policy theorists and practitioners alike.