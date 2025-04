Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanpur tomorrow has been cancelled, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials here said that in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, PM Modi’s visit to Kanpur has been cancelled. The PM was slated to inaugurate the metro and power plant in Kanpur on April 24. He was also scheduled to address a public meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana too has confirmed the cancellation of PM Modi’s programme.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also cancelled his today’s programmes scheduled in Meerut, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar.