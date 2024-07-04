PM’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ an innovative campaign to combat global warming: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to plant ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ across the country aimed at combating challenges posed by global warming.

During an interaction with the media at his official residence here, where he planted a red sandalwood plant as part of the campaign on Thursday, Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the prime minister on behalf of the state’s residents.

He also congratulated Modi for initiating a meaningful campaign that seeks to involve every citizen in environmental conservation efforts.

On the occasion, CM Yogi appealed to everyone in the state to be part of the ‘Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan’ and plant a tree in his/her mother’s name on July 20. He informed that the state government has also prepared 54 crore plants in the state’s nurseries for this purpose. These include various environmentally beneficial plants like Peepal, Pakar, Neem, Desi Mango, Jamun, Guava, Shisham, and Teak.

Yogi mentioned the moringa plants being provided for free to the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana. “Moringa is highly beneficial for everyone. Consuming its pods or soup can help fight malnutrition. Two years ago, we planted a moringa tree at each beneficiary’s home under the PM Awas Yojana. These trees have now grown significantly. This time, we are expanding the campaign and have obtained approximately 5.5 million moringa plants,” he said.

The chief minister further said that various types of saplings will be planted across the state during the campaign. This extensive campaign will involve carrying out plantations in village panchayats, municipal bodies, parks, alongside roads, and in vacant spaces.

He expressed confidence that the residents of the state would come forward to tackle environmental challenges by participating in the Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan and the Van Mahotsav.

CM Yogi stated that under this mega campaign, 30-35 crore saplings would be planted. The programme has already begun, and on July 20, everyone will participate in the grand festival of tree planting by setting a record. Regular programs will be held to ensure the care of these plants. He urged that those who plant a tree should also ensure its protection.